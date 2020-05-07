Why does China admire the Jews?

I recently asked a Chinese friend that I had met while studying at Chengdu University what her impressions were of the Jews.

“I think Jews are smart,” she told me. “They are good at business and inventing things. But at the same time, I pity them because they have been prosecuted. There were wars in China 80 years ago and many people were prosecuted, so I can understand the Jewish grief of losing their home.” She also said she studied the Holocaust in school and was shown films like Schindler’s List and Life is Beautiful.

Her response sums up pretty much all of the popular Chinese stereotypes of Jews today. And her positive feelings of admiration and pity are common, too: to China, the Jews represent China’s fears — persecution by the West and statelessness — as well as its desires — for money and power.

These stereotypes can be traced back to the late-19th and early-20th century, as a result of Christian missionaries in China who spread Christian publications and periodicals, which often touted anti-Semitic stereotypes. Chinese diplomats to Europe also returned with stereotypical images of the Jews, who had great power and control in financial centers. The translation of Shakespeare’s anti-Semitic The Merchant of Venice fueled the fire, too.

But the Chinese did not read these stereotypes as negative. At the time, China had experienced recent disasters such as the Taiping Rebellion and the First Sino-Japanese war. Chinese intellectuals saw their country as backwards and in need of a great change. They saw inspiration in the Jews, a people who, despite prosecution and lack of a homeland, were somehow still a wealthy and powerful people. This comparison later amplified with World War II, when both the Jews and the Chinese experienced tragic persecution.

“Chinese culture was once as advanced as the culture of the ancient Israelites, or the ancient culture of the West; therefore, in the constantly changing world, China would one day be powerful again,” wrote Wang Tao, a Chinese reformer of the period who studied the Jewish calendar.

Liang Qichao, an influential revolutionary thinker of the time, took a tour of the United States and saw Jews as “the most powerful and influential group among the immigrants in America. I heard that four tenths of the American banks are Jewish, and more than half the bankers in America are Jewish…In this respect, no other races can compare with the Jews,” he wrote. Of course, he may have picked up that Jews were powerful and rich in the UNited States from an anti-Semitic comment, but like many other Chinese of the time, he did not see these stereotypes as negative, but looked upon them with curiosity.

It was positive views like these that led to the endorsement of Zionism by Sun Yatsen, the Republic of China’s first president and the “father of modern China.”

Study of the Jewish people was generally kept to intellectual and political circles in the late-19th and early-20th centuries. It wasn’t until China’s reform and opening up in the 1980s that the stereotype of the rich and powerful Western Jew reemerged. Writers like He Xiongfei – known as one of China’s most influential private publishers – and others published books on Jewish education, doing business like the Jews (which frequently include references to the Talmud), and Jewish wisdom. These writers had a market: everyday Chinese people who were trying to get rich and make it in a rapidly changing and developing market economy. Their model? Western Jews, victim to great hardship and persecution like the Chinese, but who now wielded great power on the international stage.

Scholars consider these books and popular media as the catalyst for popular understanding of the Jewish people — or the idea of the Jewish people — today. The image also doesn’t hurt Xi Jinping’s “China Dream” — to make China a global leader.