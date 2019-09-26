What is WeChat? The super-app you can’t live without in China

All about the money

Many of the cutting-edge features involve money, so you need to activate WeChat Pay, a digital wallet service, which, along with Alibaba’s Alipay, has transformed China into a nearly cashless society, just in the last five years.

To get the full suite of features, you need a Chinese credit or debit card. You also need to use a mainland ID card, or Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan residents for real-name verification. Foreigners with legal residence in China can access some but not all of the advanced features.

If you only hold a foreign bank card, WeChat Wallet can still be set up for in-app purchases, payments in physical stores by scanning barcodes, and even making donations to panhandlers on the streets. But you cannot transfer to your contacts and friends and there are other limitations.

The mobile payment system is a huge draw for users as it unlocks myriad functions that generally fall into the following categories:

Food delivery (see demo in GIF above)

Backed by WeChat’s creator, Tencent, China’s largest on-demand delivery app naturally has a seat in the mobile wallet.

News

Per Columbia Journalism Review, WeChat is the primary source of news for most people in China. WeChat hosts both official accounts of traditional news outlets and blogs, and podcasts created by independent users. In 2017, WeChat introduced a “tipping” feature, which allows readers to financially support their favorite bloggers.

Ecommerce

JD.com and Pinduoduo, two major players in China’s ecommerce industry, were integrated in WeChat Pay as third-party operators after they formed alliances with Tencent in a collective battle against Alibaba. You can also find a number of other Tencent-backed ecommerce sites such as social women’s fashion service Mogujie 蘑菇街 and Zhuanzhuan 转转, a secondhand goods trading platform.

Ride-hailing

Tencent owns stakes in Didi Chuxing, China’s largest ride-hailing firm. So you should know the deal at this point — of course it has a spot on WeChat.

Movies

Maoyan, China’s leading ticketing operator, is on the app.

Travel

Online travel agency Yilong is also here if you want to book trains, flights, or hotels.

Real estate

Looking to buy a property or find a rental? No problem, real estate listings and services platform Ke.com is here to help.

Financial services

Like its rival Ant Financial, Tencent has been rapidly accelerating its venture into the business of digital financial services. In 2017, Tencent released its proprietary insurance platform WeSure (微保 wēi bǎo) within WeChat. Lǐcáitōng 理财通, Tencent’s own wealth management service, can also be found here.

Charity

Tencent Charity, the company’s mobile donation site, is included in WeChat, allowing users to contribute directly to approved organizations.

Public services

These include online payment of utility bills, doctor appointment booking, looking up your traffic violation record, and other services depending on local governments and third-party companies.

Mini programs (see demo in GIF above)

Mini programs are Tencent’s attempt to ensure that you never, ever, ever leave the app. They are essentially applications smaller than 10 megabytes that can run within the WeChat interface. By saving the fuss of downloading apps from traditional app stores and switching between them for different purposes, the introduction of mini programs is a groundbreaking move that has the potential to transform WeChat into the ultimate walled garden, a digital ecosystem that you never want to escape.

In fact, WeChat’s aggressive push into mini programs has already yielded results. According to a statement from WeChat head Allen Zhang 张小龙 in July, about 1 million mini programs had found their home on WeChat, increasing from 580,000 in January. He said around 200 million people use them every day. Per CNBC, a number of international brands such as McDonald’s and Tesla have released mini programs. Mobile game Jump Jump attracted 400 million players in less than three days after debuting on WeChat in 2018, making it one of the most popular mobile games in the country.