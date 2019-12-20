What is the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act and what does it mean for U.S.-China relations?

The three main categories of “creative levers” in the 2019 take on the HKHRDA, according to Professor Ku, include: Annual certification or review of Hong Kong’s special economic status under U.S. law; targeted sanctions against individuals deemed responsible for perpetrating gross human rights violations; and visa protections for Hong Kong residents applying for entry to the U.S. As always, however — and perhaps especially with legislation that enjoys such extensive bipartisan support — the details of these provisions suggest that there are long and complex political battles ahead if the HKHRDA is to be implemented effectively.

Certifying Hong Kong’s special status

First and foremost, the 2019 HKHRDA reiterated and strengthened a key element of the U.S.-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992: Directing the U.S. Secretary of State to present annual certifications to Congress that assess whether Hong Kong continues to warrant its special trade and investment status, and empowering the President to make any necessary modifications to that status.

These certifications are to include information on a wide range of various issues that, taken together, will determine if Hong Kong is “sufficiently autonomous” from the mainland government to be treated any differently under U.S. law. The topics to be considered in these reports will include Hong Kong’s ability to promote basic human rights, maintain judicial independence, and make progress towards ensuring universal suffrage for Hong Kong residents — which, as the HKHRDA takes pains to point out, is nothing more than what was legally guaranteed to Hong Kongers in the internationally recognized agreements passed in the runup to the 1997 handover.

Should Hong Kong fail to receive the State Department’s certification, or at any time that the President determines necessary, the President then has the option to issue an executive order and suspend all or some of Hong Kong’s economic privileges, as was explicitly provided in the 1992 law.

By raising the specter of rescinding Hong Kong’s special economic status more regularly (and, importantly, by making much of the report content public), the U.S. hopes to incentivize Beijing to preserve rather than encroach on Hong Kong’s semiautonomous status. However, it is far from clear whether this “nuclear option” would ever actually be exercised. For one thing, doing so would have tremendous financial implications for the U.S. as well as China; in 2018, U.S. goods and services trade with Hong Kong exceeded $66 billion, and American foreign domestic investment totaled $82.5 billion. For another, while the U.S.-China trade war has changed the consensus on how much economic pain the U.S. is willing to withstand for the sake of squaring off with China, history shows that human rights concerns are rarely the drivers of such decisions. In fact, throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the U.S. was notorious for rubber-stamping certification of most-favored-nation (MFN) economic status for another jurisdiction with a troubling human rights record: The People’s Republic of China. Indeed, U.S. Presidents extended MFN status to China every year they had the option to do so—including in the year following the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989 (an incident all too frequently invoked with respect to present-day Hong Kong).

Individual sanctions and travel bans

It is more plausible to believe that the U.S. will implement the second category of provisions reiterated in the HKHRDA, which deal with imposing sanctions on individuals deemed responsible for some of the rights violations taking place in Hong Kong.

The Act instructs the President to produce regular reports identifying foreign individuals recognized as “responsible for undermining fundamental freedoms and autonomy,” and, subsequently, to impose sanctions against them. These sanctions include freezing assets they may have in the U.S., or blocking them and their immediate family members from entering the country. As with the annual certification of Hong Kong’s economic status, the President in fact already had this power, affirmed in the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act of 2016.

The main difference to note with regards to the HKHRDA of 2019 is the active requirement for the President to produce what amount to lists of vetted names of individuals to be sanctioned. Of course, the nature of these provisions depend almost entirely on the President exhibiting the willingness to take action — a power that the current administration has been reluctant to bring to bear, even in the recent high-profile case involving the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi. Perhaps in recognition of this fact, in the similar set of provisions included in the current draft of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2019 — which has already passed both the Senate and House with near-unanimous majorities — Congress was sure to specifically identify the first senior Chinese official who might face sanctions, namely, Xinjiang Party Secretary Chén Quánguó 陈全国, who is explicitly named as one of the individuals “directly responsible for the ongoing repression.” Moving forward, if the President proves reluctant to press the issue with regards to Hong Kong, Congress may need to consider making similar specific recommendations or otherwise applying pressure to a recalcitrant executive.

Ensuring access to U.S. visas

The third category of provisions in the 2019 HKHRDA considered here extends protections to Hong Kong residents applying for visas to enter the U.S. According to the Act, Hong Kong applicants who are otherwise qualified may not be denied a visa primarily on the basis of their having been subject to “politically-motivated arrest, detention or other adverse government action.”

In theory, this section of the Act will simply reinforce existing U.S. law that aims to prevent applicants from being turned away solely for a political crime. However, there are still significant drawbacks to this policy as it is implemented. Consular staff have immense leeway in making their decisions about whether or not to award visas to any individual applicant, and those decisions may not be appealed. In addition, the HKHRDA reinforces an existing directive directive to the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong to “maintain an active list of individuals who are known to have been formally charged, detained, or convicted” on politically-motivated grounds. As some critics argue, the creation of any such list poses a danger to any person who has been swept up in the ongoing unrest, even if they do not actually apply for a U.S. visa — particularly as the law may permit sharing of this information with “like-minded countries.” It is unclear if widespread knowledge of this policy will deter any of the hundreds of thousands of people in Hong Kong who apply for a U.S. visa every year, including the nearly 127,000 people who visited from the city in 2018, but as with the creation of any database of sensitive information, serious questions should be raised about who will receive access and how it will be protected.