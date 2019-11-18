What do the Hong Kong protesters want?

Mainland Chinese attitudes appear relatively united against the protests, though we do need to point out that censorship of dissenting views has been pervasive. Any video clips or articles showing protesters in a sympathetic light are subject to censorship, while portrayals of protesters as rioters or even terrorists are allowed or actively encouraged.

Kiki Zhao, in a piece in ChinaFile titled “China’s government wants you to think all mainlanders view Hong Kong the same way. They don’t,” notes that she has come across “a range of opinion running the gamut from admiration to disdain, confusion, and even indifference” on Chinese social media.

However, the most common attitude among mainland Chinese is strongly defensive about the subject of Hong Kong, and highly critical of the protests.

One mainland Chinese interviewed by SupChina said, “If people in your country burn the national flag of your country, injure your fellow nationals, insult and yell at the leadership of your country, would you be supportive of this?” She added that the protesters have “built their beliefs on the pain of our people,” referring to the British colonial past. She said it’s understandable that the protesters want to maintain their rights by holding demonstrations, but she can’t accept the destruction of public facilities, subway stations, and shopping malls, and the clogging up of Hong Kong’s streets.

“They have forgotten that they are Chinese, and that mainlanders are also their compatriots,” she said.

Jie-Song Zhang, who was born in Beijing but now lives in the U.S., has posted about the protests several times on Facebook. In a post on October 11, he wrote:

In principle, my support always goes to those who are fighting for greater equality, justice in their own communities. This said, it should also be understood that the situation in Hong Kong is not a cut and dry matter of protesters presenting themselves peacefully in the name of democracy and being brutally put down by Chinese police.

He continued by bringing up Hong Kong’s colonial past, and how it served as an entry point for the opium that Britain spread throughout China to destabilize the country:

This is something that Chinese people are extremely aware of and sensitive about to this day, and the context of the mainland’s view of Hong Kong as a symbol of a century of colonial humiliation is completely left out of most people’s understanding of what is happening now. To this day, Jewish people rightfully remember and carry profound feelings about the Holocaust and WWII; the Black American narrative of today remains connected to a visceral sense of the brutality and supreme indignation of African abduction and slavery; Native Americans will never, ever forget and let go of resentment about what happened to their lands and traditions. So can you not also understand the way the Chinese would feel about land that was taken from them through drugging, murder, rape, material exploitation, and humiliation?

Beyond historical grievances, resentment between Hongkongers and mainlanders has been a strong undercurrent in how mainland Chinese have viewed Hong Kong for a long time. Recently, many cases of targeted violence against mainland Chinese living in Hong Kong have been reported. Major Western media outlets like Bloomberg and the Economist have also reported that speaking Mandarin Chinese has become a liability in Hong Kong in this time of heightened tension.

“Hong Kong’s society needs to heal, we need to come together, this is a crisis and we need to come together in crisis,” a professor in Hong Kong told SupChina. “People need to calm down, and we need to have a rational dialogue between all parts of society. We should think about what’s best for Hong Kong, we should have public forums and public debates, but in a peaceful manner.”

Additional reporting by Hugh Bohane, an Australian freelance writer, photographer and producer.