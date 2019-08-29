The problems with giving it all away: Philanthropy in China

According to a recently published report by the Asian Philanthropy Venture Network, the total amount of domestic philanthropic donations in China in 2017 reached USD $23.4 billion dollars. (For reference, this was around the size of Iceland’s nominal GDP.) This is the highest recorded annual amount of philanthropic giving in modern Chinese history. Further, if the last few years of year-on-year growth rates are any indication — not to mention the influence and enthusiasm of high-profile philanthropists like Jack Ma and Charles Chen — the philanthropic sector looks likely to continue to grow in coming years.

Of the $24 billion donated to philanthropic causes in China in 2017, the vast majority was provided by Chinese corporations rather than individuals; $14 billion and $4 billion, respectively. (Remaining sources of philanthropic donations included Chinese foundations and bequests.) The composition of corporate versus individual donations stands in sharp contrast to the nature of charitable giving in the U.S., where gifts made by individuals accounted for 72 percent of all donations made in 2017, and corporations only 5 percent of the total. As will be discussed in greater detail below, this is the result of a number of institutional and regulatory factors unique to China, but it also suggests that Chinese corporations and individuals alike have a very different sense of philanthropic obligations than counterparts in the U.S.

Regardless of who was doing the giving, in 2017, as in prior years, education proved by far the most popular cause for philanthropists in China. Research by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Ash Center suggests that the strong emphasis on educational causes (as well as other forms of “single-issue giving”) stems at least in part from concerns about the maturity of the philanthropic sector overall, including the ability of independent foundations or social organizations to be properly accountable for donated funds. By focusing on single issues or recipient organizations, philanthropists are also in a position to build stronger relationships or draw on existing ones, contributing to a greater sense of trust overall. Of course, other background factors are almost certainly at play; even in the U.S., which boasts comparatively rigorous oversight mechanisms for charities, Chinese-American philanthropists also exhibit a marked preference for educational causes.

Whatever the reason, according to a report by the Chinese Global Philanthropy Initiative, in 2014, philanthropic contributions to educational causes constituted 62 percent of all donations for that year alone. These education-focused donations consisted primarily of gifts made directly to universities, to be used in building and improving facilities and scholarships to needy students — significantly, all examples of relatively straightforward types of gifts that could be easily measured and monitored. Other perennially popular causes among Chinese philanthropists are poverty alleviation, public health, and environmental protection, though this latter issue area receives significantly less attention from donors than its counterparts. In general, according to the Ash Center, individual donors in China are much less inclined to give to social problems they view as falling within the purview of government, or complex causes that require more strategic forms of giving. Further, there is a perceived security in giving exclusively or primarily to high-profile organizations or issue areas, for reasons explored below.