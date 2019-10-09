The NBA’s operations in China, explained

One of the core components of the league’s operations in China is the issuing of exclusive broadcast rights to various streaming platforms. In 2015, the NBA signed a $500 million deal with Tencent that gave the tech giant permission to stream games and other content across its platforms. That was renewed in July with a five-year, $1.5 billion contract extension ($300 million per year). “The deal has been a slam dunk and is expected to net the NBA more than $800 million,” according to Forbes. Nearly 500 million people watched on Tencent last year, with 21 million people tuning into a single match last year in the NBA finals — as much or more than the average NBA Finals viewership in the U.S.

The NBA’s domestic U.S. TV deals with TNT and ESPN were reportedly worth a total of $24 billion over nine years ($2.7 billion per year).

The NBA’s total revenue last year was $8 billion, according to Forbes.

Meanwhile, Weibo serves as the NBA’s official social media partner for the Chinese market, providing exclusive content to more than 40 million users who follow the league’s account. “NBA franchises gained 47 million new followers on Chinese social media platforms during the 2018-19 season,” according to Reuters.

The NBA Global Games initiative, part of a broader push to increase the sport’s global prominence, has been another central aspect of the league’s operations in China. The first game was held in China in 1979, and NBA teams have been traveling to the country with increasing regularity since the mid-2000s. These much-anticipated events drive domestic enthusiasm and are a critical marketing tool both for individual teams as well as the NBA as a whole.

NBA China, launched in 2008, is currently worth more than $4 billion, according to Forbes.