The life and work of Jia Zhangke, Chinese auteur

In 2000, while preparing to film Platform, Jia visited Taiyuan Normal College, hoping to recruit a young dancer for a role. He audited the class of Zhào Tāo 赵涛, a young dance teacher at the college. Then 23, Zhao remembers seeing a large crew outside the school that morning and asking what was happening. When they told her that a filmmaker would be casting, Zhao told her students to perform their very best that day, even as she did not reveal the casting to them.

After the class, a member of Jia’s crew approached Zhao and said that the director wanted her.

“Me?” she asked, shocked. She had never considered acting at all.

Later, after a successful role in Platform, her stories to Jia about her former life as a dancer — the spectacle of performance and the loneliness offstage — inspired Jia’s next feature, The World. The World follows the staff of the Beijing World Park through their humiliations and alienation as they cater to and act for tourists. Released in 2004, The World was Jia’s first “state-sanctioned” film, receiving theatrical release.

Jia has cited Taiwanese “New Wave” director Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝贤 Hóu Xiàoxián) of City of Sadness fame as a major influence, and Hou’s signature is everywhere in Jia’s works: the sweeping long shots; a cinematography that gravitates toward openness and stillness at once. However, Jia’s continuous work with Zhao Tao recalls the work of yet another “New Wave” Taiwanese director — arthouse giant Tsai Ming-liang’s (蔡明亮 Cài Míngliàng) work with actor Lee Kang-sheng (李康生 Lǐ Kāngshēng). In every one of his feature films since 1992, Tsai has recruited Lee to play the lead.

Just as Tsai’s Lee always goes by his real name, or “Hsiao-kang” — “Little Kang” — so too does Jia’s Zhao Tao go by her real name, or at least by her given name, Tao, in Jia’s movies.

Having Zhao’s face appear in vastly different stories, in disparate and distinct circumstances, gives the uncanny feeling that somehow, all these worlds are connected; that somehow one woman has lived all these lives in succession — that indeed, his stories build upon each other. And we do find intertextuality in Jia’s works. In the words of the New York Times’s chief critic, Manohla Dargis, on 24 City (2008), Jia seems to “[create] movies about a country that seem like sequels.” With each new film, Tao reincarnates.

“Desire, like love…a form of insistence on the particular, on things or persons you would not trade up if you could…shows in how Tsai has continued to use a single actor to play Hsiao-kang through all his incarnations, over the past twenty-three years,” critic Moira Weigel writes in an n+1 survey of Tsai’s oeuvre. A form of insistence; a way of pushing forward. Of constructing upon one’s own experiences, and, in the process, making the past more concrete even as it fades.

Desire, like love. In Jia’s case, we might even take this further, outside of the worlds of his films. Twelve years after becoming his muse — and six years after Jia’s amicable separation from his first wife, a professor at the Beijing Film Academy — Jia and Zhao married in 2012.