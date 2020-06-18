The gaokao: The worst test in the world and how it makes (or breaks) Chinese youth

While the gaokao is meant to be a fair way to execute the college admissions process in a country with as high a population as China’s, the test has also received mounting criticism for diminishing students’ college readiness to a single number and discounting individual expression and creative abilities.

In response to the discontent, the central government has implemented various targeted reforms over the years. In 2003, education authorities launched the Independent Freshman Admission Program (IFAP) as a way for top universities to directly recruit students who show outstanding performance in one particular area — for example, by distinguishing themselves in competitions or being published in academic journals. However, IFAP has been plagued with controversy, with critics saying that the program disproportionately offers advantages to well-off applicants, who are more likely to have the resources and opportunities to excel in an area. In 2019, the Ministry of Education placed a cap on how many students a university can accept through IFAP. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Education announced plans to replace the program altogether with a new pilot plan that will address enrollment inequality, by mandating that 85% of applicants’ eligibility still be determined by their gaokao scores.

In 2018, China also eliminated certain preferential programs through which test takers can earn bonus marks on the gaokao. Now students can no longer receive a score boost based on outstanding athletic performance, or for being named a “provincial-level excellent student.”

In 2014, a pilot run of a major reform program also began allowing students in some cities and provinces the freedom to choose which additional exams they want to take aside from the compulsory subjects of Chinese, mathematics, and English. In the past, elective exams were divided strictly between a focus in humanities or in science. Now students can test in any three elective subjects among physics, chemistry, biology, geography, politics, history, and general technology. The change aims to give students more autonomy in maximizing their advantages and pursuing their interests.

Students are now also allowed to take elective subject tests starting in the second year of high school. Only the compulsory subjects must be taken in June of their final year. Additionally, elective tests, as well as the compulsory English section, can be taken up to two times, with the best performance counting toward a student’s final score. These reforms are still being rolled out and have not yet been implemented in all the provinces throughout China.

On June 10, Chinese education authorities also announced a new directive that will tighten the preferential policies, which previously gave foreign passport holders lower admission standards for Chinese universities. Under the new regulations, gaokao test takers with foreign citizenship must meet a specific set of criteria to be considered overseas applicants.