Sexism and gender stereotyping in Chinese advertising

Audi

In this 30-second commercial released by German car manufacturer Audi in 2017, a groom’s mother aggressively inspects the bride’s physical appearance during a wedding ceremony — pinching her nose, pulling her ear, and forcing the bride to open her mouth. The mother-in-law then makes an “OK” gesture — before noticing the bride’s breasts. “An important decision must be made carefully,” a voiceover says, with the video cutting to footage of an Audi.

The ad provoked an outcry on Chinese social media, with many accusing Audi of comparing women with used cars. After it was revealed that the ad was made only for the Chinese market, Audi removed the commercial and apologized, saying that the video didn’t correspond to the values of the company in any way.

Ikea

About three months after Audi’s offensive ad, in a move that many critics called tone deaf, Swedish furniture chain Ikea caught heat for a television commercial in which a mother scolds her twentysomething daughter for not bringing home a boyfriend. She tells the young woman not to call her “Mom” if she fails to find a partner soon.

As the tension escalates, a well-dressed young man suddenly shows up at the door with a bouquet. After the daughter introduces the man as her boyfriend, her parents joyfully welcome the guest to their dinner table with Ikea tableware.

The ad attracted a great deal of criticism in China for its insensitivity toward single women. Widely stigmatized as “leftover women,” these singletons, in spite of their achievements in many aspects of their life, still face an undue amount of pressure from their families and society at large to get married.

Sony

As more and more brands try to capitalize on the purchasing power of Chinese women, Japanese electronics and entertainment behemoth Sony somehow thought it would be a good idea to insult the intelligence of its female customers. In a controversial post on Weibo in February, the Japanese firm wrote, “When your girlfriend quizzes you about lipstick shades again, just fire back with questions about these lenses.”

The ad quickly went viral on social media, eliciting a deluge of criticism from people arguing that the post implied that photography — as a profession or hobby — is beyond women’s grasps. The post was especially disrespectful to female photographers who own Sony equipment. “I spent thousands of yuan on your cameras in 2019. Turns out you think I don’t know how to use my stuff!” an offended customer commented.