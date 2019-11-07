Inside China’s staggeringly profitable influencer economy

“Listen up, ladies! You must have your hands on this tonight. This is something that you can’t afford to miss out on.” When a late-night TV infomercial pitchman loudly repeats these lines in a thinly veiled attempt to peddle sketchy products, it boggles the mind that anyone would want to buy them. But when Lǐ Jiāqí 李加琦, China’s top-level influencer, repackaged these catchphrases and delivered them to millions of his followers during a live broadcast on October 20, people took his word as gospel and ventured into a shopping frenzy.

Over the course of roughly five hours, Li introduced a total of 39 products, ranging from skincare items to chili sauce to lipsticks to massage chairs, all of which immediately sold out. At one point during the sales marathon, 30 million viewers tuned in to watch Li, marking a record-breaking night of Taobao Live, Alibaba’s dedicated livestreaming channel, where the broadcast was hosted.

For Alibaba, the elaborate saga was a carefully designed marketing stunt to hype up its annual shopping extravaganza on November 11. Using an influencer like Li instead of traditional celebrities to front this campaign was a deliberate choice in this golden age of influencer culture, where Chinese consumers who spend a decent amount of time online are looking to cyber-celebrities for purchasing inspiration.

Currently a multibillion-dollar industry, the Chinese influencer economy is still developing. It’s something that every internet-related company in China wants to capitalize on. It’s a cultural topic that’s subject to contentious debate. And with a unique business model, it’s on track to become the next digital miracle exported from China.