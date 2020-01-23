How to celebrate Lunar New Year in China — with food, shopping, and family

This is the end of a lunar year, commonly known as 除夕 chú xī, meaning, “the past year is over after tonight” (旧岁到此夕而去 jiù suì dào cǐ xī ér qù). Because the date often falls on December 30 on the lunar calendar, it’s also known as “the 30th of the year’s last month” (大年三十 dà nián sān shí).

The New Year’s Eve meal with family is a celebrated tradition. On this day, the entire family — uncles, aunts, cousins — gathers in the house of an elder, usually a grandparent.

Dumplings are a staple of Chinese New Year but are more popular in the north. In the south, people eat spring rolls (春卷 chūn juǎn), rice cakes (年糕 nián gāo), Chinese “cupcakes” (发糕 fā gāo), wontons (馄饨 hún tún), and more, which all symbolize richness and reunion. In some places, hotpot is the thing. Fish is generally a must-have because in Chinese, the word (鱼 yú) has the same pronunciation as the word for surplus (余 yú). More importantly, you are supposed to leave half of the fish uneaten, which embodies the phrase “you’ll have more than enough every year” (年年有余 nián nián yǒu yú).

After dinner, families will gather to watch the Spring Festival Gala (春晚 chūn wǎn) performances. The main one is on China Central Television (中央电视台 zhōngyāng diànshìtái), which has been an annual show since 1983, and often features big-name celebrities. It has come under criticism as of late for being boring (among other controversies). But some years, the TV extravaganza has been very popular; see, for example, this summary of the best five CCTV Spring Festival Gala sketches of all time.

Fireworks are a crucial part of Chinese New Year, but in many big cities, people are banned from setting off their own fireworks due to pollution and safety concerns. (People often defy the rules, of course.) Some local governments set off official fireworks displays instead.