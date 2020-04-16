COVID-19 countermeasures in some countries may harm the environment and human health

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, news coverage in many countries has featured ominous photos of sanitation workers wearing hazmat suits carrying flamethrower-style devices fogging the streets with unknown chemicals.

The machines are called thermal foggers, and they are normally used to dispense oil-based chemical solutions in factories, food processing plants, greenhouses, livestock barns, and other industrial environments where getting a disinfectant or other chemical to cover all surfaces evenly wouldn’t be possible by other means. But since the coronavirus began spreading, they’ve become common in streets, buildings, and other public spaces around the world.

Thermal foggers aren’t the only way that governments in Indonesia, Russia, Afghanistan, and other (largely developing-economy) nations are dousing their land and people with disinfectants.

Drones with tanks and sprayers attached, trucks with firehoses, and troves of workers armed with mops and buckets are being used to spray, soak, scrub, and fog their way to public safety.