Chinese scientists in America face special scrutiny. Why?

Last May, Emory University in Atlanta terminated two Chinese-American neuroscientists, Li Xiao-Jiang and his wife, Lǐ Shìhuá 李世华, who was the lab co-leader. Both of them had worked at the university for 23 years and were known for their research on Huntington’s disease. They came to the U.S. from China for their Ph.D.s in the 1980s and became naturalized U.S. citizens.

Emory accused the Lis of failing to “disclose foreign sources of research funding and the extent of their work for research institutions and universities in China.” Li Xiao-Jiang denied the accusation, saying he had reported all of his work in China to Emory since 2012, when he first joined the Thousand Talents Program.

Emory’s investigation started in early November 2018. Six months later, on the morning of May 16, 2019, Emory raided Li’s lab while he was on a trip to China, forced out his students, grounded his wife, canceled his school email address, and deleted his profile page from the department’s website. Everything was perfectly coordinated.

“They treated us like criminals,” Li told the New York Times.

Ten of Li’s postdoctoral students and visiting scholars, all Chinese nationals, and three technicians — two American citizens and one green card holder — were caught off guard that morning, when many of them were still working with experiment cells or feeding research mice. Many of Li’s students have said, in separate interviews, that they feared they would not be allowed to graduate. As career scientists, they had come to the U.S. in the hopes of being published in a world-renowned journal. They did not expect to get up in political crossfire.

On the day their laboratory was raided, the researchers received a text message from Emory University. “We are working on transitioning the grants and have determined that we need additional information from you that will help with this process,” the Emory School of Medicine’s human resource representative wrote. “We have scheduled an appointment for you tomorrow.”

The “appointment” turned out to be an interrogation by school officials with a lawyer representing the university. Nothing about “transitioning grants” was discussed or even mentioned. The interrogators only wanted to know about their instructor, Li Xiao-Jiang, asking questions like whether Li had “brought anything back to China,” and, “Does his Chinese lab look the same as the American one?”

The researchers were told not to divulge any information to other lab members. They answered questions under intense pressure without any legal representation.