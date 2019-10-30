China’s space program is taking off

In 2019, China’s space program made history.

On January 3, the robotic lunar probe Chang’e-4 pulled off the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the Moon, revealing another mysterious aspect of our solar system. It spurred a tweet from none other than NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine: “This is a first for humanity and an impressive accomplishment!”

Congratulations to China’s Chang’e-4 team for what appears to be a successful landing on the far side of the Moon. This is a first for humanity and an impressive accomplishment! pic.twitter.com/JfcBVsjRC8 — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) January 3, 2019

China’s space program began in 1956 with the establishment of the Fifth Academy of the Ministry of National Defense, presently called the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. In 1958, Mao Zedong announced that “China should also produce its own artificial satellite [中国也要搞人造卫星 zhōngguó yě yào gǎo rénzào wèixīng],” a goal that would be interrupted by the Great Chinese Famine and Cultural Revolution. The first Chinese satellite didn’t reach orbit until 1970, one year after Apollo 11 landed on the moon.

However, China has steadily improved its aeronautical technology over the years, and is now a major space power in the world. Since 2003, China has sent astronauts into space six times, and it has delivered two spacecrafts into lunar orbit since 2007.

In 2018, China conducted 39 orbital launches, more than any other country in the world; the U.S. was the second, with 34 launches, according to the Space Launch Report. But as for government expenditure on space, the U.S. still leads the world, with a $40.9 billion government budget in 2018, followed by China, with a $5.8 billion budget, according to Euroconsult.