China’s poverty-shaming social assistance system and the urgent need for reform

While the dibao is plagued by leakage and mistargeting errors, it has also been noted that these errors are hardly unique to China. What does set the dibao apart, however, is the brutal intrusiveness of its means-testing measures that leave an overwhelming proportion of recipients with a deep sense of shame and isolation.

While there may be some regional variation, Solinger explains that, in general, after a potential recipient files a written dibao application, local community officials visit and search the applicant’s house and, if relevant, their place of work to verify the claims made in their application. Officials proceed to interview neighbors and workmates to ensure the potential dibao recipient is being truthful, disclosing the applicant’s personal information in the process. After the initial interrogation of neighbors and co-workers, potential recipients’ names are then often printed and published on bulletin boards within the community. The wider community can then provide officials with feedback as to how deserving each applicant is. This process of public filtering and community scrutiny continues until the list is whittled down to those with no objections from fellow residents, who are then finally approved to receive the dibao.

Unsurprisingly, Gao observes that almost all recipients when interviewed mention how “stigma affects their lives and express their shame and despair” as a result of their dibao status and the “forced disclosure of their privacy.” One 2012 study cited by Gao reported an interviewee’s humiliation at having to publicly disclose that she was suffering from a gynecological disease that prevented her from working, while another deliberately hid the family’s dibao status from their child to prevent him from having to carry a “psychological burden.” Consequently, many potential recipients forgo even applying for the dibao in the first place.

Because of the strict means-testing requirements and the constant monitoring of one’s lifestyle by others in the community, including ongoing inspections every three to six months, dibao recipients are often effectively prevented from investing in supposedly frivolous things, such as cell phones, computers, and education that would bolster their chances of moving into regular paid employment. Many recipients are further prevented from finding paid work (or from caring for relatives) by requirements that they undertake “voluntary mandatory work.” Solinger has described such requirements — in conjunction with the inadequacy of dibao payments — as effectively consigning recipients to a “permanent underclass,” while Gao and her colleagues found that the fear of snitching neighbors and losing one’s dibao eligibility has meant that many recipients are notably more socially isolated than non-recipient peers in otherwise similar situations, spending less money on leisure activities and more time at home out of public view. One 2015 study even found that compared with those eligible but not receiving the dibao, dibao recipients were at an increased likelihood, by an incredible 128%, of feeling unhappy.