China’s poorly planned cities: Urban sprawl and the rural underclass left behind

China has rapidly urbanized since the 1980s — 18% of the population was considered urban in 1981 compared with around 60% today. This has undoubtedly led to major improvements in the living standards of hundreds of millions of ordinary Chinese. However, urban sprawl works to undermine the benefits of urbanization and has brought with it a range of negative environmental, economic, and social consequences.

Economically, urban sprawl diminishes the potential efficiency and productivity gains that accompany the concentration of people and economic activity. In addition, the outward expansion of cities necessitates the extension of costly physical infrastructure, such as roads. While such infrastructure projects may help local governments meet their economic growth targets, the World Bank suggests that a more sustainable approach would see these targets met by increasing productivity through fostering denser cities and investing in services and other value-added activities.

The environmental impact of urban sprawl is also nothing to sneeze at. Sprawling cities lead to greater dependency on cars and longer commute times, which result in increased air and water pollution. Denser cities have also been found to use energy more efficiently. In China, the rapid conversion of rural to urban land also poses a risk to food security by eating into the supply of arable farmland.

Social cohesion is threatened by the conversion of rural to urban land as former farmers are often left dissatisfied with the low compensation they receive when their land is expropriated. This often leads to discontentment within rural communities and violent standoffs between farmers and local governments.