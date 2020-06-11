China’s mental health care is improving, but stigma and politics still get in the way

Yet despite the central government’s stated ambitions, several experts have expressed doubts about the likelihood of these targets being met. One 2017 analysis of China’s mental health reform points out that while the Mental Health Law and Mental Health Working Plan require central and local governments to fund mental health services, both fail to provide specific funding allocations, significantly undermining the probability that either will be fully implemented. Moreover, demand for services continues to significantly outstrip supply and huge gaps remain in the abilities of urban and rural Chinese to access mental health services, both because services in rural areas are underdeveloped and because of the lack of affordable healthcare.

One of the most tragic ironies of China’s approach to mental health is that while many in need remain unable to access services, others who aren’t are forced into “treatment” in the hopes of stifling political dissent. While political dissidents continue to be detained on the grounds that their alleged mental illnesses pose a threat to social stability, authorities have also employed similar rhetoric in their justification of the mass internment of Uyghurs. As Georgetown University professor James Millward explains, policymakers frequently claim their actions are intended to “cure” Uyghurs of the Islamic extremist “thought virus” that has allegedly overtaken their minds. Similarly, the forced labor programs that Darren Byler notes aim to transform the very “quality” (素质 sùzhì) of Uyghurs into industrialized workers bear more than a striking resemblance to earlier notions of curing mental illness through labor.

Additionally, the ability of the general public to recognize mental illness and identify appropriate treatments remains low, and pervasive stigma surrounding mental illness not only further prevents people from seeking out treatment, but also disincentivizes people from pursuing work in the mental health sector, which faces a major shortage of trained staff — for every 100,000 people, China has just over two psychiatrists and around six registered psychiatric nurses, far below the averages of 13 psychiatrists and 23 registered psychiatric nurses per 100,000 residents in high-income countries.

Yet it is not just the feasibility of reaching official targets that has experts concerned. Scholars have also cautioned that reform efforts have been too focused on protecting public safety and security rather than on improving the well-being of individuals, with resources often being concentrated on services targeted at managing those with “violent” mental illnesses. As Guo Jinhua and Arthur Kleinman note in their study on stigma, mental illness, and HIV, “instead of focusing on patient needs and rights, Chinese governmental institutions focus on protecting society from patients, whose potential for violence is greatly exaggerated.” Scholars Di Liang, Vickie Mays, and Wei-Chin Hwang have echoed these findings, concluding in their analysis of China’s mental health services that the focus of China’s mental health system needs to be caring for patients rather than “merely keeping the society stable.”

Officials have recently acknowledged that COVID-19 has highlighted major shortcomings in China’s health system. While the new coronavirus, like its predecessor SARS, may provide an opportunity to rethink elements of China’s health system, until mental health is destigmatized to the point that it can no longer be used as a political weapon, and individual well-being takes priority over sensationalized notions of public safety and stability, such reforms are likely to only have limited efficacy.