China’s cigarette smoking epidemic

China ratified the WHO Framework Convention for Tobacco Control (FCTC), the first international treaty to promote tobacco control, in October 2005 and started implementation in January 2006. The FCTC includes several recommendations and strategies for tobacco control, including restricting sales to minors, restricting advertising, tax strategies, and educating the public on the dangers of tobacco. China was one of the first signatories to the FCTC, but as of 2010, WHO ranked China in the bottom 20 percent of success in tobacco control and FCTC compliance.

China committed to tobacco control in its 12th Five-Year Plan in December 2013 by restricting government officials from smoking in public places, and then banning smoking in schools, colleges, and universities in January 2014. Since 2008, more than 12 cities have passed legislation to control tobacco, and these public commitments represent the beginning of a national effort to protect the Chinese people from smoking and smoke exposure.

For example, Beijing adopted the Beijing Smoking Control Ordinance in November 2014, which was the strongest tobacco control measure adopted anywhere in China. The rules completely restricted smoking in all indoor places as well as many outdoor places. The Beijing Tobacco Control Association (BJTCA) has developed the Beijing Tobacco Control Map, including a Complaint Map, to consolidate the efforts of the general population and government through linking social media, mass media, and government enforcement. The Complaint Map allows the general populace to report violations of the Smoking Control Ordinance in public venues through WeChat. These violations include allowing ashtrays, displaying tobacco advertisements, and failing to stop customers from smoking in a venue. The complaints are compiled into an index and sent to media outlets in the hope that negative publicity will drive local community leaders to promote enforcement efforts.

The strategy is being disseminated to other Chinese cities and hinges on having a large number of volunteers who help publicize tobacco control efforts through social media, tobacco control marches, and other public events like flash mobs.