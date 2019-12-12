China and Hollywood: Is the romance over?

Perfect World and Universal Pictures

In a deal unveiled in January 2016, Perfect World, a Beijing-based games and film group, made an initial $250 million equity investment in Universal Pictures for a five-year financing agreement to back some 50 Universal titles. In 2017, Perfect World raised a further $250 million as the second installment in its commitment. Per Variety, rather than focusing on immediate profits, Perfect World intended to take a cautious approach with the multi-year project.

Huayi Brothers and STX Entertainment

In April 2015, Chinese film studio Huayi Brothers Media closed a three-year pact to co-produce and distribute 12-15 films per year with STX Entertainment. Prior to the deal, STX Entertainment had established strong ties to several Chinese investors such as equity firm Hony Capital, tech behemoth Tencent, and Hong Kong telecom giant PCCW.

Fosun International and Studio 8

With an investment that was valued at $200 million in 2014, Chinese conglomerate Fosun International acquired majority ownership of Studio 8, a startup launched by former Warner Bros executive Jeff Robinov. After Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in 2016, which flopped at the box office despite generally positive reviews among movie critics, Fosun seemed to have lost confidence in the company. In 2017, news came that Fosun was exploring options for disposing of its stake in Studio 8. One year later, the startup reportedly looked for some $200 million of fresh capital in a new fundraising round that Fosun had no interest in.

Hunan TV and Lionsgate

In April 2015, Lionsgate sealed a three-year pact with Hunan TV, China’s leading provincial broadcaster, which agreed to provide $375 million of capital in financing for about 500 Hollywood movies and cover a quarter of those films’ production budgets. Films that were made under the deal and listed Hunan TV as a co-producer include the Oscar-winning La La Land and the war drama Hacksaw Ridge.

Alibaba Pictures and Paramount Pictures

In 2015, Alibaba Pictures, the Chinese film studio backed by Jack Ma’s ecommerce giant Alibaba, unveiled an agreement to invest in Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. As Alibaba’s first Hollywood project, the collaboration allowed Alibaba to leverage its Taobao Movie mobile ticketing service and Yulebao crowdfunding platform to market the movie. In 2016, Alibaba teamed up with Paramount again on the promotion of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows and Star Trek Beyond.

China Media Capital (CMC) and Warner Bros. Entertainment

In 2015, Warner Bros. announced its major agreement with China Media Capital (CMC), a giant investment fund backed by the Chinese government, to form an international joint venture called Flagship Entertainment Group Limited. According to a Warner Bros. press release, the new entity will develop, distribute, and produce a slate of films that specifically target China’s booming film market.

CITIC Group and Dick Cook Studios

Former Disney chairman Dick Cook created Dick Cook Studios in 2015 with a $150 million investment from Citic Guoan Group, a division of the state-owned Chinese conglomerate Citic Group. Mainly focusing on family-friendly entertainment, the Los Angeles–based company landed another deal in 2016 with Film Carnival, a film producer and distributor located in Zhejiang Province, which agreed to finance 100 percent of the movies developed, produced, distributed, and marketed by the studio.

Bona Film Group and TSG Entertainment/Twentieth Century Fox

Chinese studio Bona Film Group stuck a deal in 2015 to invest $235 million in TSG Entertainment Finance, which has a long-standing relationship with 20th Century Fox. The deal effectively allowed Bona to invest in six live-action tentpoles and participate in TSG’s slate financing arrangement in the long run.