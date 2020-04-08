Baijiu: Everything you need to know about China’s national liquor

The major styles of baijiu are grouped by “aroma-type” (香型 xiāng xíng), an official system developed in the late 20th century in which each type corresponds to a specific regional production style. The government currently recognizes 12 styles, but four of them account for the overwhelming majority of the market:

Rice-aroma baijiu

米香 mǐ xiāng

Distilled from long- and short-grain rice, this is a mild and approachable baijiu from southeastern China, especially Guangxi and Guangdong provinces. Rice aromas often taste of toasted rice, lemon rind, and honey — somewhere in the spectrum between a vodka and a Korean soju. Its mildness makes it ideal as a base for infusions.

Notable brand: Guilin Sanhua

Light-aroma baijiu

清香 qīng xiāng

Don’t let the name mislead you — this type tends to be the most potent of the bunch. Distilled from sorghum fermented in stone containers, this is a dry, herbaceous drink with a sweetness reminiscent of raisins and apricots. Originally from Shanxi Province, it is perhaps best known for the cheap and notorious Èrguōtóu 二锅头 subcategory, invented in Beijing.

Notable brands: Xinghuacun Fenjiu, Red Star

Strong-aroma baijiu

浓香 nóng xiāng

China’s most popular style of baijiu, originating in Sichuan. Strong aroma uses a mash of sorghum, sometimes blended with other grains, repeatedly fermented for months at a time in subterranean mud pits. It is fruity, floral, and funky, with notes of pineapple, anise, and cheese.

Notable brands: Luzhou Laojiao, Wuliangye

Sauce-aroma baijiu

酱香 jiàng xiāng

Sauce, as in soy sauce. This style comes from Guizhou and combines northern and southern production techniques, using stone-lined pits for the fermentation of sorghum. It is an earthy, umami brew with an impenetrable blend of flavors: sesame, caramel, mushrooms, coffee, dark chocolate, herbs, nuts, etc. It is distinct enough that it leaves little middle ground — you’ll either love it or hate it.

Notable brand: Kweichow Moutai