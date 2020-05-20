A brief history of the qipao: China’s sexiest dress

The qípáo 旗袍, sometimes referred to as a cheongsam (长衫 chángshān), is a traditional garment that has recently, for better or for worse, experienced a renaissance. Trendy vintage stores now sell the same dresses once worn by grandmas at weddings, and glittery variations are sported by teens on TikTok partaking in the “share your culture” dance challenge, while fast fashion brands, capitalizing on the resurgence, make misinformed rip-offs to the dismay of Chinese Americans. And of course, you can always find waitresses at traditional Chinese restaurants wearing the dresses.

But to understand the importance of the qipao in our modern times, we have to know its history.